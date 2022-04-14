Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major General Burt delivers Keynote Address: 37th Space Symposium Warfighters Luncheon (with slides)

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jose Rodriguez 

    Space Operations Command

    U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. DeAnna M. Burt, Commander, Combined Force Space Component Command, U.S. Space Command and Vice Commander, Space Operations Command, delivers the keynote address April 6, 2022 at the Warfighters Luncheon in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Part of the 37th Space Symposium, the luncheon was an exchange between leaders in the space field, both civilian and military, from around the globe. (U.S. Space Force Video by Staff Sergeant Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 12:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 839489
    VIRIN: 220406-F-FE269-1085
    Filename: DOD_108916932
    Length: 00:26:46
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Combined Force Space Component Command
    Space Operations Command
    U.S. Space Command and Vice Commander

