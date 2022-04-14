Major General Burt delivers Keynote Address: 37th Space Symposium Warfighters Luncheon (with slides)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. DeAnna M. Burt, Commander, Combined Force Space Component Command, U.S. Space Command and Vice Commander, Space Operations Command, delivers the keynote address April 6, 2022 at the Warfighters Luncheon in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Part of the 37th Space Symposium, the luncheon was an exchange between leaders in the space field, both civilian and military, from around the globe. (U.S. Space Force Video by Staff Sergeant Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)