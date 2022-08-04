ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece- The U.S. Air Force participated in INIOCHOS 22 at Andravida Air Base, Greece, March 27 - April 8, 2022. INIOCHOS is an annual Hellenic air force-sponsored operational and tactical level field training exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Tactics Center at Greece’s fighter weapons school and in various locations across Greece. INIOCHOS 22 is designed to provide advanced and realistic aircrew training to strengthen interoperability of allied and partner air forces during joint operations and air defenses in order to maintain joint readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 11:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839484
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-IT949-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108916914
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|ANDRAVIDA, GR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Air Force trains with NATO, allied partners in INIOCHOS 22, by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT