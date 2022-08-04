Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force trains with NATO, allied partners in INIOCHOS 22

    ANDRAVIDA, GREECE

    04.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece- The U.S. Air Force participated in INIOCHOS 22 at Andravida Air Base, Greece, March 27 - April 8, 2022. INIOCHOS is an annual Hellenic air force-sponsored operational and tactical level field training exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Tactics Center at Greece’s fighter weapons school and in various locations across Greece. INIOCHOS 22 is designed to provide advanced and realistic aircrew training to strengthen interoperability of allied and partner air forces during joint operations and air defenses in order to maintain joint readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 11:59
    Category: Package
    Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR

    U.S. Air Force
    USAFE - AFAFRICA
    RAF Lakenheath 48th Fighter Wing
    INIOCHOS 22
    INIOCHOS 2022

