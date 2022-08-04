U.S. Air Force trains with NATO, allied partners in INIOCHOS 22

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece- The U.S. Air Force participated in INIOCHOS 22 at Andravida Air Base, Greece, March 27 - April 8, 2022. INIOCHOS is an annual Hellenic air force-sponsored operational and tactical level field training exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Tactics Center at Greece’s fighter weapons school and in various locations across Greece. INIOCHOS 22 is designed to provide advanced and realistic aircrew training to strengthen interoperability of allied and partner air forces during joint operations and air defenses in order to maintain joint readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)