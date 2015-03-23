Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TBI Awareness: Dr. Heechin Chae on The Mystery of the Brain

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2015

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    Chief of the Traumatic Brain Injury Department, Dr Heechin Chae, discusses TBI's and the mystery of the brain.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2015
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 11:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 839483
    VIRIN: 150323-O-XH734-700
    Filename: DOD_108916912
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: US

    TAGS

    TBI
    traumatic brain injury
    Heechin Chae

