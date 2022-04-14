Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to reduce waste generation in your home

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Mary Estacion 

    Marine Corps Installations Command

    It is estimated that 75% of all waste can be recycled or repurposed, which shows how you can really help the environment.

    MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (Video produced by Mary Estacion (MCICOM))

    TAGS

    Housing
    Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Installations Command
    MCICOM
    Earth Month
    Waste generation

