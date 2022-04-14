Allied fighter jets secure the skies over eastern Europe

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839458" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Synopsis

NATO Allies have substantially increased the number of fighter jets on alert across eastern Europe in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Fighter jets from 12 NATO countries are flying from home bases, aircraft carriers and forward airfields to conduct air patrols over Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania around the clock. These fighter jets are actively monitoring the airspace over and adjacent to NATO Allies, standing ready to ensure the safety and integrity of Allied airspace. All NATO and national air policing aircraft operate in accordance with international air safety regulations and coordinate closely with civilian Air Traffic Control.

The fighter jets are also supported by Allied refuelling aircraft and NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft to maintain a heightened state of readiness to reinforce the deterrence and defence posture of NATO’s eastern flank.



This is the international version of an edited video. Please refer to the master version for the full transcript.