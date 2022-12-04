Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC-3 SAPR TOUR

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.12.2022

    Video by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The "DC-3," or Square-D Center for Character and Culture houses numerous helping agencies including the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 09:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839453
    VIRIN: 220412-F-AB266-0001
    Filename: DOD_108916629
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ENG, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DC-3 SAPR TOUR, by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

