Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crucial Conversations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Air University Public Affairs

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. - The Maxwell Command Team and key civic leaders in Montgomery, Alabama, participated in a virtual Crucial Conversations April. 11, 2022 with the discussion highlighting the strong military-community partnership and the shared growth to better serve Airmen and Guardians stationed at Maxwell.

    Alongside the 42 ABW commander and command chief, Col. Eries Mentzer and Chief Master Sgt. Lee Hover, the civic leaders participating included Mayor of Montgomery Steven Reed, Mayor of Montgomery, Anna Buckalew, Montgomery Chamber of Commerce president Anna Buckalew and AETC Civic Leader Virginia Whitfield, AETC Civic Leader.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 08:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 839448
    Filename: DOD_108916513
    Length: 01:17:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crucial Conversations, by TSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eries Mentzer
    Crucial Conversations
    Lee Hover
    Steven Reed
    Anna Buckalew
    Virginia Whitfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT