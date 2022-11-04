MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. - The Maxwell Command Team and key civic leaders in Montgomery, Alabama, participated in a virtual Crucial Conversations April. 11, 2022 with the discussion highlighting the strong military-community partnership and the shared growth to better serve Airmen and Guardians stationed at Maxwell.
Alongside the 42 ABW commander and command chief, Col. Eries Mentzer and Chief Master Sgt. Lee Hover, the civic leaders participating included Mayor of Montgomery Steven Reed, Mayor of Montgomery, Anna Buckalew, Montgomery Chamber of Commerce president Anna Buckalew and AETC Civic Leader Virginia Whitfield, AETC Civic Leader.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 08:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|839448
|Filename:
|DOD_108916513
|Length:
|01:17:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Crucial Conversations, by TSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT