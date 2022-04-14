SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: The Sentinel, Aviation Bonus, Intelligent Lockers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week’s look Around the Air Force features the official naming of the nation’s new weapon system, the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent that will modernize the ICBM leg of the nuclear triad, aviators are eligible for bonuses this fiscal year, and Robins Air Force Base, Georgia just added a major quality of life improvement for Airmen living in the dormitories, and it’s all because of a good idea from an Airman First Class.