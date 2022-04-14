Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: The Sentinel, Aviation Bonus, Intelligent Lockers

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look Around the Air Force features the official naming of the nation’s new weapon system, the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent that will modernize the ICBM leg of the nuclear triad, aviators are eligible for bonuses this fiscal year, and Robins Air Force Base, Georgia just added a major quality of life improvement for Airmen living in the dormitories, and it’s all because of a good idea from an Airman First Class.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 08:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839446
    VIRIN: 220414-F-IZ785-266
    Filename: DOD_108916498
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: The Sentinel, Aviation Bonus, Intelligent Lockers, by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    Sentinel
    AFTV
    Accelerate Change or Lose

