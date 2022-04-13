Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tanker vessel 20 miles south of Sabine, Texas

    SABINE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a crew member aboard the tanker vessel Tenergy 20 miles south of Sabine, Texas, April 13, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a medevac request for the crew member who was experiencing numbness, shortness of breath and elevated vitals. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 20:39
    Location: SABINE, TX, US 

    Medevac
    USCG
    Air Station Houston
    Houston

