A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a crew member aboard the tanker vessel Tenergy 20 miles south of Sabine, Texas, April 13, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a medevac request for the crew member who was experiencing numbness, shortness of breath and elevated vitals. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 20:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839425
|VIRIN:
|220413-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108915993
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|SABINE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tanker vessel 20 miles south of Sabine, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT