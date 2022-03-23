Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Cameramen conduct IED training at McCrady Training Center

    EASTOVER (MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER), SC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Combat Cameramen conduct IED training March 23, 2022 at McCrady Training Center, South Carolina. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron holds Exercise Scorpion Lens annually to provide pre-deployment and deployment training to Combat Camera Public Affairs Airmen.(U.S. Air Force video by: Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839307
    VIRIN: 220323-F-YD744-7001
    Filename: DOD_108915295
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: EASTOVER (MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER), SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Cameramen conduct IED training at McCrady Training Center, by A1C Natalie Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    1CTCS
    Combat Camera
    USAF
    Training
    Scorpion Lens 22

