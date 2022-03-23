Combat Cameramen conduct IED training March 23, 2022 at McCrady Training Center, South Carolina. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron holds Exercise Scorpion Lens annually to provide pre-deployment and deployment training to Combat Camera Public Affairs Airmen.(U.S. Air Force video by: Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)
This work, Combat Cameramen conduct IED training at McCrady Training Center, by A1C Natalie Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
