220411-N-KN989-1001 WAIANAE, Hawaii (April 11, 2022) Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) contractors continue the final phase of an equipment removal project at Nanakuli Beach Park. The final phase of the three-phase project focuses on removing a 20-inch conduit and the top portions of three manhole/vaults, then laying colored cement over the remaining conduit trench and matching the natural rock color and surface height. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839303
|VIRIN:
|220411-N-KN989-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108915216
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|WAIANAE, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAVSEA Equipment Removal Project Off Nanakuli Beach, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT