2022 Best Ranger Competition Day 3 Helocast B-Roll (60 fps)

Soldiers helocast from a Blackhawk helicopter with poncho rafts into Victory Pond at Fort Benning, Ga. on April 10, 2022 during the Best Ranger Competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 11:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839289
|VIRIN:
|220410-A-DN279-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108914848
|Length:
|00:09:11
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
