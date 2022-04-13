In his virtual all-call April 13, 2022, Air Force Civil Engineer Center Detachment 1 Commander Col. John Tryon and Col. Matthew Stanford, AFCEC Readiness director, discuss current health protection conditions at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, and significant events in the near future including Air Force Readiness Challenge. (Length: 3 minutes and 45 seconds)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 12:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839275
|VIRIN:
|220413-F-EG306-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108914683
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCEC Detachment 1 Virtual All-Call April 13, 2022, by John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT