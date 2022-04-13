Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCEC Detachment 1 Virtual All-Call April 13, 2022

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Video by John Goddin 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    In his virtual all-call April 13, 2022, Air Force Civil Engineer Center Detachment 1 Commander Col. John Tryon and Col. Matthew Stanford, AFCEC Readiness director, discuss current health protection conditions at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, and significant events in the near future including Air Force Readiness Challenge. (Length: 3 minutes and 45 seconds)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 12:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839275
    VIRIN: 220413-F-EG306-001
    Filename: DOD_108914683
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, AFCEC Detachment 1 Virtual All-Call April 13, 2022, by John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

