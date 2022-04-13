3d MLR The Future is Here

The 3d Marine Littoral Regiment conducted its inaugural deployment to the Western Pacific in support of exercise Balikatan 22 from March 28 – April 8, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)
