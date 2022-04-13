Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLR The Future is Here

    PHILIPPINES

    04.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Albert Carls 

    3rd Marine Division     

    The 3d Marine Littoral Regiment conducted its inaugural deployment to the Western Pacific in support of exercise Balikatan 22 from March 28 – April 8, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 01:43
    Location: PH

    Balikatan
    3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    Balikatan 22
    BK22
    FriendsPartnersAllies: 3d MLR

