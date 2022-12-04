Invictus Games Team US | Day 6 | B-Roll

Team U.S. athletes are in Washington D.C. from all over the world to train for the Invictus Games the Hague. Training Camp will run from April 7, 2022 – April 12, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 21:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839138
|VIRIN:
|220412-M-JX937-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108913641
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
