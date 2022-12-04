Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers Remarks on Lowering Energy Costs

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden makes an announcement on his Administration’s actions to lower costs for working families, reduce the impact of Putin’s Price Hike, and Build a Better America with Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments in rural communities.

    Menlo, IA

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 17:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 839038
    Filename: DOD_108913190
    Length: 00:31:23
    Location: US

    POTUS
    President Biden
    Build a Better America
    Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments

