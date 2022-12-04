Defense Officials Hold Briefing

Defense Intelligence Agency officials John Huth and Kevin Ryder hold an on-camera press briefing to release the “Challenges to Security in Space” report.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 15:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|838982
|Filename:
|DOD_108912979
|Length:
|00:26:50
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
