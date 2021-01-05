Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Like a MilSpouse

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Video by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Marriage is a commitment. That's the whole idea, right? But marrying into the military - becoming a MilSpouse - that gives commitment a whole new spin. MilLife isn’t easy, even if you make it look that way. Thanks for handling it like only a MilSpouse can.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 15:01
    Category: Series
    Location: DC, US

    military life
    DOD
    military spouse
    military
    Military OneSource
    milspouse

