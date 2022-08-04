Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro's 2022 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Message

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    220408-N-SR275-1004 WASHINGTON (April 8, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers a message for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

