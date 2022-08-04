Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Uniform Update 2022

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Commandant of the Marine Corps has authorized several changes to Marine Corps Order 1020.34H “Marine Corps Uniform Regulations” following recommendations from the uniform board. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 09:47
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Uniform Update 2022, by LCpl Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UNIFORMS
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS
    USMCInnovation
    InnovateAdaptOvercome

