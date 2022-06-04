Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.

    KUWAIT

    04.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is observed each April by both civilian and military communities. Multiple offices may be involved after an assault, especially when a report becomes unrestricted. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Filzen)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 10:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 838844
    VIRIN: 220406-F-XC675-369
    Filename: DOD_108911520
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: KW

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    prevention
    sexual assault
    SA
    harassment
    SAAPM

