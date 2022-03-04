Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    95th Reconnaissance Squadron Maintainer B-Roll

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.03.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll footage of Airmen from the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron performing maintenance on a RC-135W Rivet Joint aircraft.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 06:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838802
    VIRIN: 220307-F-FY723-668
    Filename: DOD_108911395
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron Maintainer B-Roll, by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Maintainer
    RC-135
    Intelligence
    55th Wing
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    95th Reconnaissance Squadron

