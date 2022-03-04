B-roll footage of Airmen from the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron preparing an RC-135W Rivet Joint aircraft for a mission.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 06:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838801
|VIRIN:
|220304-F-FY723-254
|Filename:
|DOD_108911390
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron Maintainer B-Roll, by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
