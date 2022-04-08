1st Quarter Load Crew Competition B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Maintenance Group participate in the first quarter load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 8, 2022. This was the first load crew competition at RAF Lakenheath to include the 495th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)