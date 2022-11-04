Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition - Day 2

On Day 2 of Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition, the 12 Soldiers completed the Army Combat Fitness Test; practice hand grenade throw; day and night land navigations; weapons assembly and disassembly; and, a surprise, hilly four-mile run. Video by Sandra Roemer, U.S. Army
