B-roll package of JBSA- Camp Bullies burned fields, the aftermath (Slo-Mo).
During a press conference, officials confirmed that the efforts from various organizations to extinguish the fire had been successful and reported that 50% of the Camp Bullis fire had been contained on April 10.
JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s Northside and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (Video by U.S. Air Force Ruth A. Medina-Villanueva).
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 01:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838653
|VIRIN:
|220410-F-VZ902-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108911016
|Length:
|00:08:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JBSA-Camp Bullis Fire, by Ruth Medinavillanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT