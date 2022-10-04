Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA-Camp Bullis Fire

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Video by Ruth Medinavillanueva 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll package of JBSA- Camp Bullies burned fields, the aftermath (Slo-Mo).

    During a press conference, officials confirmed that the efforts from various organizations to extinguish the fire had been successful and reported that 50% of the Camp Bullis fire had been contained on April 10.

    JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s Northside and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (Video by U.S. Air Force Ruth A. Medina-Villanueva).

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 01:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838653
    VIRIN: 220410-F-VZ902-0001
    Filename: DOD_108911016
    Length: 00:08:48
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, JBSA-Camp Bullis Fire, by Ruth Medinavillanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    JBSA
    JBSA-Fire
    Camp Bullis Fire

