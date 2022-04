JBSA-Camp Bullis Fire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll package of JBSA- Camp Bullies burned fields, the aftermath (Slo-Mo).



During a press conference, officials confirmed that the efforts from various organizations to extinguish the fire had been successful and reported that 50% of the Camp Bullis fire had been contained on April 10.



JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s Northside and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (Video by U.S. Air Force Ruth A. Medina-Villanueva).