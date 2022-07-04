Bloom Support for Military Teens

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838652" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Featured: Matthew Oh

Bloom Website Co-Founder



Matthew Oh is a military teen who joint founded a social media support site (bloommilitaryteens.org) in April of 2020. Oh decided to start the site along with a friend, also a military child, after experiencing and dealing with a military move. Oh wanted to help connect other military teens to help share experiences and find relatable support amongst peers.