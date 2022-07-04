Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bloom Support for Military Teens

    USAG JUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle and Staff Sgt. Micus Ralls

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Featured: Matthew Oh
    Bloom Website Co-Founder

    Matthew Oh is a military teen who joint founded a social media support site (bloommilitaryteens.org) in April of 2020. Oh decided to start the site along with a friend, also a military child, after experiencing and dealing with a military move. Oh wanted to help connect other military teens to help share experiences and find relatable support amongst peers.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 22:10
    Category: PSA
    social media
    Military Child

