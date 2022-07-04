Featured: Matthew Oh
Bloom Website Co-Founder
Matthew Oh is a military teen who joint founded a social media support site (bloommilitaryteens.org) in April of 2020. Oh decided to start the site along with a friend, also a military child, after experiencing and dealing with a military move. Oh wanted to help connect other military teens to help share experiences and find relatable support amongst peers.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 22:10
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|838652
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-YC939-292
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108910962
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|USAG JUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bloom Support for Military Teens, by SSG Christopher Jelle and SSG Micus Ralls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT