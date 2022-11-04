Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox MEDDAC SAAPM

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Video by Sara Morris 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    Sgt. Alfred Ladson gives his take on this year’s theme ‘Prevention Starts With You’ and highlights how each of us plays a major role in preventing unwanted sexual behavior.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 21:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 838651
    VIRIN: 220411-O-IA145-926
    Filename: DOD_108910961
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox MEDDAC SAAPM, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

