Sgt. Alfred Ladson gives his take on this year’s theme ‘Prevention Starts With You’ and highlights how each of us plays a major role in preventing unwanted sexual behavior.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 21:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|838651
|VIRIN:
|220411-O-IA145-926
|Filename:
|DOD_108910961
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Knox MEDDAC SAAPM, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT