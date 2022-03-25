Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edgren Middle/High School cooking competition

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Video showcasing a cooking competition at Misawa Air Base's Edgren Middle/High School. Students from the culinary course were tasked with making a main dish, side dish, and a dessert for a panel of judges. The judges were Airmen from Misawa Air Base's dining facility.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 20:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838650
    VIRIN: 220325-N-NC040-0001
    Filename: DOD_108910934
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edgren Middle/High School cooking competition, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Cooking
    Misawa
    Cooking Competition
    Edgren

