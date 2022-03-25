Video showcasing a cooking competition at Misawa Air Base's Edgren Middle/High School. Students from the culinary course were tasked with making a main dish, side dish, and a dessert for a panel of judges. The judges were Airmen from Misawa Air Base's dining facility.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 20:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838650
|VIRIN:
|220325-N-NC040-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108910934
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Edgren Middle/High School cooking competition, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT