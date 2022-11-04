Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a joint press conference with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 18:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|838649
|Filename:
|DOD_108910824
|Length:
|00:53:30
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S., Indian Officials Brief News Media , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT