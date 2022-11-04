Vice President Harris Announces Actions by the Administration to Reduce the Burden of Medical Debt
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 17:45
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|838624
|Filename:
|DOD_108910696
|Length:
|00:38:21
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vice President Harris Announces Actions by the Administration to Reduce the Burden of Medical Debt, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT