Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1CTCS Airmen conduct CQB training during Scorpion Lens 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS) conduct close quarter battle training during Scorpion Lens 2022 at McCrady Training Center, South Carolina, March 23, 2022. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron holds Exercise Scorpion Lens annually to provide expeditionary skills training to Combat Camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838619
    VIRIN: 220323-F-DN281-7002
    Filename: DOD_108910678
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1CTCS Airmen conduct CQB training during Scorpion Lens 2022, by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ctcs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT