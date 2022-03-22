Airmen assigned to the The 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS) conducted improvised explosive device and mass cassualty training at McCrady Training Center, South Carolina, March 22, 2022. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron holds Exercise Scorpion Lens annually to provide expeditionary skills training to Combat Camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 17:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838611
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-DN281-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108910663
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1CTCS Airmen conduct EID, Mass Cal training during Scorpion Lens 2022, by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT