Team U.S. swim coach Atiba Wade, discusses fitness and nutrition importance for the athletes of Team U.S. The athletes are training for the Invictus Games the Hague. Training Camp will run from April 7, 2022 – April 12, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 17:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|838610
|VIRIN:
|220409-F-QZ836-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108910624
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team U.S. Invictus Games - Coach Wade, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT