AFRL's Ascent Thruster

AFRL has done a one-year test campaign where we've tested up to three different vendors worth of thrusters, all of them 1 Newton Class at the prototype level. We are now at the transition point from prototype to flight qualification.
|04.11.2022
|04.11.2022 16:48
|Commercials
|838609
|220411-F-F3963-1004
|DOD_108910620
|00:01:43
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|0
|0
