    AFRL's Ascent Thruster

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFRL has done a one-year test campaign where we've tested up to three different vendors worth of thrusters, all of them 1 Newton Class at the prototype level. We are now at the transition point from prototype to flight qualification.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 16:48
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 838609
    VIRIN: 220411-F-F3963-1004
    Filename: DOD_108910620
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

