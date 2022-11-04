Invictus Games Team US | Day 5 | B-Roll

Team U.S. athletes have arrived in Washington D.C. from all over the world to train for the Invictus Games the Hague. Training Camp will run from April 7, 2022 – April 12, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838608
|VIRIN:
|220409-A-YS811-560
|Filename:
|DOD_108910617
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
