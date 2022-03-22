Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron endure a simulated mass casualty scenerio during Operation Born King on McCrady Training Center, South Carolina, March 22, 2022. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron holds Exercise Scorpion Lens annually to provide expeditionary skills training to Combat Camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838585
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-LD599-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_108910570
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1 CTCS Test Airmen TCCC Capabilities, by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
