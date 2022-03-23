U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, the 628th Security Forces Squadron, and members from the Charleston Police Department conduct close-quarters battle drills at McCrady Training Center, South Carolina, March 23, 2022. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS) holds Exercise Scorpion Lens annually to provide expeditionary skills training to Combat Camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by: Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 16:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838583
|VIRIN:
|220323-F-BY642-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_108910514
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1CTCS Sharpen Close-Quarters Battle Skills, by TSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT