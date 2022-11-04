The Commandant of the Marine Corps has authorized several changes to Marine Corps Order 1020.34H “Marine Corps Uniform Regulations” following recommendations from the uniform board. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey).
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 16:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|838579
|VIRIN:
|220411-M-JE726-176
|Filename:
|DOD_108910505
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: Uniform Update 2022, by LCpl Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT