Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen, Local Police conduct CQB Training at McCrady Training Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Rosado 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS) complete Close Quarters Battle (CQB) training with local Charleston Police Department officers during Exercise Scorpion Lens 22 March 22, 2022, at Fort McCrady Training Center, South Carolina. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron holds Exercise Scorpion Lens annually to provide expeditionary skills training to Combat Camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Amn. William Rosado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838578
    VIRIN: 220322-F-HP405-7002
    Filename: DOD_108910498
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen, Local Police conduct CQB Training at McCrady Training Center, by SrA William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT