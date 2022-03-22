Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS) complete Close Quarters Battle (CQB) training with local Charleston Police Department officers during Exercise Scorpion Lens 22 March 22, 2022, at Fort McCrady Training Center, South Carolina. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron holds Exercise Scorpion Lens annually to provide expeditionary skills training to Combat Camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Amn. William Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838578
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-HP405-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_108910498
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Airmen, Local Police conduct CQB Training at McCrady Training Center, by SrA William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
