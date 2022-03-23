1CTCS Airmen Hone TCCC and IED Detection Skills

U.S. Air Force 1st Combat Camera Squadron Airmen conduct tactical combat casuality care and improvised explosive device detection skills at McCrady Training Center, South Carolina, March 23, 2022. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron holds Exercise Scorpion Lens annually to provide expeditionary skills training to Combat Camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 15:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838569
|VIRIN:
|220323-F-PU499-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108910480
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
