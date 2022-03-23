Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1CTCS Airmen sharpen close-quarters battle skills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Edward Coddington 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S Air Force Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, 628th Security Forces Squadron, and members from the Charleston Police Department conduct close-quarters battle drills at McCrady Training Center, South Carolina, March 23, 2022. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS) holds Exercise Scorpion Lens annually to provide expeditionary skills training to Combat Camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838551
    VIRIN: 220323-F-TK526-7001
    Filename: DOD_108910394
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER, SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1CTCS Airmen sharpen close-quarters battle skills, by SrA Edward Coddington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT