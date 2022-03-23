U.S Air Force Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, 628th Security Forces Squadron, and members from the Charleston Police Department conduct close-quarters battle drills at McCrady Training Center, South Carolina, March 23, 2022. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS) holds Exercise Scorpion Lens annually to provide expeditionary skills training to Combat Camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 15:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838551
|VIRIN:
|220323-F-TK526-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108910394
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER, SC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 1CTCS Airmen sharpen close-quarters battle skills, by SrA Edward Coddington, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
