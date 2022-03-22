Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1CTCS Airmen Hone TCCC Skills During Scorpion Lens

    EASTOVER (MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER), SC, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Airforce Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS) perform tactical combat casualty care for role players during Exercise Scorpion Lens at McCrady Training Center, South Carolina, March 23, 2022. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron holds Exercise Scorpion Lens annually to provide expeditionary skills training to Combat Camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by: Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell )

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 14:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838504
    VIRIN: 220322-F-BY642-7001
    Filename: DOD_108910170
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: EASTOVER (MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER), SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1CTCS Airmen Hone TCCC Skills During Scorpion Lens, by TSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    1CTCS
    USAF
    Training
    Scorpion Lens 22
    Comnat Camera

