U.S. Airforce Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS) perform tactical combat casualty care for role players during Exercise Scorpion Lens at McCrady Training Center, South Carolina, March 23, 2022. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron holds Exercise Scorpion Lens annually to provide expeditionary skills training to Combat Camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by: Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell )
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 14:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838504
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-BY642-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108910170
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|EASTOVER (MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER), SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1CTCS Airmen Hone TCCC Skills During Scorpion Lens, by TSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
