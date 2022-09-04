Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wildfire at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TX , UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Francisco Lugo, Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighter, does a controlled "burn-out" to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 12:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838494
    VIRIN: 220409-F-FV908-0482
    Filename: DOD_108909948
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TX , US

    AETC
    JBSA

