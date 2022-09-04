Wildfire at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis

Texas State Forrest Service, Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighters, ignite a controlled "burn-out" to manage the area of a large wildfire Apr. 9, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)
|04.09.2022
|04.11.2022 12:08
|B-Roll
|838493
|220409-F-FV908-1324
|DOD_108909947
|00:00:12
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TX , US
|1
|1
