2022 Best Warrior/Best Squad Competition

Contestants from the 335th Signal Command (Theater), 200th Military Police Command, and Army Reserve Legal Command, particate in the Combined Best Warrior/Best Squad competition in Tampa, Florida, March 11-19, 2022.

The 335th Signal Command (Theater) is proudly hosting this event in coordination with the Joint Communication Support Element Headquarters at Macdill, Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

The two finalists from each command, one enlisted and one noncommissioned officer, will then compete at the United States Army Reserve Headquarters, Fort Bragg, NC for the next level of competition. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SGT. Tarako Braswell)