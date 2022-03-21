Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Best Warrior/Best Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Video by Sgt. Tarako Braswell 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Contestants from the 335th Signal Command (Theater), 200th Military Police Command, and Army Reserve Legal Command, particate in the Combined Best Warrior/Best Squad competition in Tampa, Florida, March 11-19, 2022.
    The 335th Signal Command (Theater) is proudly hosting this event in coordination with the Joint Communication Support Element Headquarters at Macdill, Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.
    The two finalists from each command, one enlisted and one noncommissioned  officer, will then compete at the United States Army Reserve Headquarters, Fort Bragg, NC for the next level of competition. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SGT. Tarako Braswell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 11:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838489
    VIRIN: 220321-A-CN213-0210
    Filename: DOD_108909774
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Best Warrior/Best Squad Competition, by SGT Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    200th Military Police Command
    BWC
    335th Signal Command (Theater)
    Army Reserve Legal Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT