How to Save Energy at Home

Americans account for about 5% of the world's population but use over 25% of the world's energy. Reducing carbon emissions is a goal everyone can help with, including Marines and their families.
MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (Video produced by Mary Estacion (MCICOM))
