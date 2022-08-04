Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    How to Save Energy at Home

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Mary Estacion 

    Marine Corps Installations Command

    Americans account for about 5% of the world's population but use over 25% of the world's energy. Reducing carbon emissions is a goal everyone can help with, including Marines and their families.

    MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (Video produced by Mary Estacion (MCICOM))

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 10:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838449
    VIRIN: 220408-M-MR059-1001
    Filename: DOD_108909456
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to Save Energy at Home, by Mary Estacion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Housing
    Energy Conservation
    Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Installations Command
    MCICOM
    Earth Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT