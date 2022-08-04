Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LS2 Rodriguez Addresses Nephew for Month of the Military Child

    IONIAN SEA

    04.08.2022

    Video by Seaman Marvin Gabriel 

    USS Harry S Truman

    Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Rodriguez addresses his nephew in honor of the Month of the Military Child.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 10:41
    Location: IONIAN SEA

    This work, LS2 Rodriguez Addresses Nephew for Month of the Military Child, by SN Marvin Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Harry S. Truman
    Truman
    USN
    Month of the Military Child
    MOMC
    GiveEmHell

