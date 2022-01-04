Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th EFS takes to skies, supports NATO air policing

    86TH AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    04.01.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Since February 2022, the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron has been deployed to the 86th Air Base to enhance NATO’s collective defense posture and support the NATO Air Policing mission alongside our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 10:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 838438
    VIRIN: 220409-F-LH638-3001
    Filename: DOD_108909287
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: 86TH AIR BASE, RO

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, 480th EFS takes to skies, supports NATO air policing, by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    F-16
    group photo
    warhawks
    Air Policing
    Eastern Support 2022

