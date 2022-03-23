Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE Band performs at Incirlik AB for Turkey's 70th Anniversary into NATO

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.23.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Lucas, Winds Aloft U.S. Air Forces in Europe Woodwind Quintet noncommissioned officer in charge and oboist, shares his experience performing music and providing a space to socialize for NATO allied commanders from Turkey, Spain, Poland and Hungary during a performance at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 23, 2022. This reception served to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Turkey’s accession to NATO and foster interpersonal connections among Incirlik’s NATO commanders. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 07:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838433
    VIRIN: 220323-F-TO512-0064
    Filename: DOD_108909160
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE Band performs at Incirlik AB for Turkey's 70th Anniversary into NATO, by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    allies
    USAFE Band
    music

