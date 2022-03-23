USAFE Band performs at Incirlik AB for Turkey's 70th Anniversary into NATO

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Lucas, Winds Aloft U.S. Air Forces in Europe Woodwind Quintet noncommissioned officer in charge and oboist, shares his experience performing music and providing a space to socialize for NATO allied commanders from Turkey, Spain, Poland and Hungary during a performance at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 23, 2022. This reception served to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Turkey’s accession to NATO and foster interpersonal connections among Incirlik’s NATO commanders. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)
|03.23.2022
|04.11.2022 07:31
|Video Productions
|838433
|220323-F-TO512-0064
|DOD_108909160
|00:01:50
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|1
|1
