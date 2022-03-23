USAFE Band performs at Incirlik AB for Turkey's 70th Anniversary into NATO

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838433" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Lucas, Winds Aloft U.S. Air Forces in Europe Woodwind Quintet noncommissioned officer in charge and oboist, shares his experience performing music and providing a space to socialize for NATO allied commanders from Turkey, Spain, Poland and Hungary during a performance at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 23, 2022. This reception served to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Turkey’s accession to NATO and foster interpersonal connections among Incirlik’s NATO commanders. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)